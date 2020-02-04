Briar Cliff men's volleyball sweeps Dordt
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Briar Cliff men's volleyball sweeps Dordt

SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff men's volleyball team hit .305 in a sweep of Dordt on Tuesday 25-15, 25-22, 25-17.

Briar Cliff improves to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference play. Dordt falls to 2-4 and 0-1 in conference.

Riley Owen led Briar Cliff with 13 kills and Brandon Oswald had 11 kills and three block assists. Kyle Cox had 35 assists and Kimo Rosa had seven kills, a solo block and four block assists.

For Dordt, Garrett VanderZee had 12 kills and Tyler Postma had 22 assists. Levi Ewald had 10 digs.

