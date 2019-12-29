Briar Cliff men win big over Presentation

SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team closed out the Holiday Classic tournament at Newman Flanagan Center with a 109-50 win over Presentation on Sunday.

The Chargers started out on a 23-6 run, as BCU led wire-to-wire.

Jackson Lamb led the Chargers with 19 points, as the senior hit seven of 11 shots.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Nick Hoyt hit four 3-pointers en route to a 14-point game. Jaden Kleinhesselink also scored 14 points.

Chargers sophomore Thomas Hensley came off the bench to score 14 points.

The Chargers shot 66 percent, making 41 of 62 shots. Presentation shot 36 percent.

It’s the second time BCU has beaten Presentation this season. On Nov. 9, the Chargers beat the Saints 112-71 at the Presentation Classic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.