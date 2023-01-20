Briar Cliff men's basketball team hits the century mark in GPAC win over Northwestern

SIOUX CITY -- Matthew Stilwill's 26 points led five Briar Cliff men in double digits as the Chargers knocked off Northwestern 100-89 Thursday night.

The Chargers, who hit the 100-point mark for the first time this season, held off a furious Red Raiders rally in the second half to keeping their post-season hopes alive.

Briar Cliff's offense was clicking in the first half, connecting on 66.7% of their shot attempts and nearly hitting the double-digit 3-point mark going 9-of-14 from deep. Briar Cliff held a 50-39 lead after 20 minutes of play, marking their most points scored in a first half this season.

The Charger starters shot a combined 13-for-17 in the first half, led by Quinn Vesey's 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three triples, two rebounds and one steal. Stilwill also scored in the double-figures with 11 points and three rebounds.

Nick Hoyt gave the Chargers their largest lead, 17, with a 3-pointer, to make the score 43-26 with 3:35 on the clock. With a minute remaining, Northwestern's Craig Sterk hit a three on a Dillon Carlson assist to bring the deficit back to single-digits at 48-39.

Trailing by 11 at halftime, Northwestern went on a 14-2 run in the second half that was capped off by a basket from Keyton Moser in the paint to make it 55-54, giving the Red Raiders their first lead of the game.

From the 10-minute mark through the final buzzer, however, the Chargers hitting a trio of threes to force a Raider timeout with the score 66-58. From that point, it was all Briar Cliff, as they went ahead by as many as 14 points.

With the Chargers leading by over 10 in the final minutes, the Red Raiders connected on four triples in the final two minutes. The Chargers iced the contest at the free throw line, going 14-of-15 from the free throw line with Vesey converting 6-of-7.

“Our guys really competed tonight, especially in the first ten minutes of the second half,” Northwestern head coach Kris Korver said. “But if you put your foot in the trap, you can’t get it out all the time. You have to tip your cap to Briar Cliff.”

Sterk, who helped lead the Red Raiders comeback bid, scored a season-high 30 points, the first 30-point game for a Raider since Alex Van Kalsbeek last March.

“I thought Craig brought a great game and that his effort was really high,” Korver said. “When we had the lead, we needed to get a couple more stops. We never could create that cushion and they found the three-point line again.”

Carlson, named last week's GPAC's men's basketball player of the week, notched another 20-point game, scoring 24.

Briar Cliff's leading scorer, Stilwill, was 8-of-15 from the field and 8-for-8 from the free throw line on his way to 26 points. Vesey followed with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Conner Groves and Blade Sindelar added 12 and 10 points, respectively off the bench, coming for five 3-pointers.

The Chargers, who made 15 threes at a 60 percent clip, connected on double-digit treys for the 11th time.

The Raiders won the rebounding battle 29-21. Sterk hauled in a game-high nine boards.

Northwestern, who received votes in the most recent NAIA poll, falls to 14-5 overall and 7-4 in the GPAC. The Raiders host Concordia to Orange City on Saturday.

The Chargers, who raised their record to 10-9 overall and 4-8 in the conference, are off this weekend. Briar Cliff returns to action Wednesday for a road game against Midland in Fremont, Neb.