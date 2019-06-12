Briar Cliff wrestler Isiah Lysius made his second trip to the NAIA Wrestling Championships this season, but it's another event that he's earned a trip to next week that has the Charger community even more proud.
Back in October, Lysius was named a Siouxland Jefferson Award recipient for his work at Briar Cliff and in the community. Now, the Miami, Fla. native is heading to Washington D.C. to represent Siouxland at the National Jefferson Awards Gala.
For nearly 50 years, the Jefferson Awards have recognized those who put others first and are making a positive impact on their community. The highest of the Jefferson Awards are given at the national level, but individual communities hand out the award as well. Every month, Siouxland recognizes a local citizen engaging in social good and inspiring others to do the same. Lysius was selected among all monthly winners of the local award from the past year to represent Siouxland at the national event.
Lysius started the Men of Color (MOC) group on the Briar Cliff campus in 2016, he was looking for a place to bring different cultures together and to promote inclusivity among all people. He also wanted the group to promote community involvement and actively work to improve not only the Briar Cliff community but Siouxland as a whole.
"I come from a place where many different cultures are represented and appreciated," Lysius said. "It made me want to have a group on campus that highlights diversity and has community involvement."
Before Men of Color was named an official student organization at Briar Cliff, the group faced difficulty getting approval because many feared the group would be divisive, rather than bring students together. It was soon clear, however, that the Men of Color had a goal of including all men that wanted to have an impact on their community and to collaborate with Briar Cliff's Women of Color club to promote their common mission.
Since its inception, Men of Color has teamed up with many organizations, including the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, the Sanford Center and a Native American preschool in the area. The group has pushed to bring awareness to the dangers of alcohol consumption among college students and to take a stand against domestic violence and sexual assault. Going forward, Lysius says the group would like to expand its mission to mentoring local youth as well.
"Isiah has helped to push MOC to become a student organization that the community has come to know and depends on," said Jay Rhodes, advisor to the Men of Color. "His honors are well deserved not only for the work he has put in, but the way he and his fellow members have worked to advocate for themselves and the populations they choose to represent."
When he isn't leading the Men of Color, Lysius is a captain of Briar Cliff's wrestling team, where head coach Joe Privitere says Lysius is a role model for his teammates.
"He puts in extra time and leads by example," Privitere said. "When we recruited him, we knew he was well-rounded, but he has definitely exceeded my expectations."
Lysius is a two-time qualifier for the NAIA Wrestling National Championships, which coach Privitere attributes to his work ethic.
"His success on the mat is a direct result of the consistent effort he puts in on a daily basis," Privitere said.
Jenny Tobin, Briar Cliff's Director of Counseling Services, has seen Lysius' impact both on and off the mat. She nominated Lysius for the Siouxland Jefferson Award. Her position as a team ambassador for the wrestling team and her close ties to the Men of Color organization give her a unique insight into Lysius' passion.
"His personality draws people in," she said. "When you have someone happy to serve and put in the extra work, then others want to follow them and give back as well. Isiah leads with integrity and is respected by many students on campus."
Although Lysius is not originally from Sioux City, Rhodes says this does not affect his commitment to making it a better place.
"Isiah's presence brings light into any room," said Rhodes. "He is a role model for students and his dedication to making his community better is unmatched. Siouxland is not where he is originally from, but he gives 1,000 percent into making the community he resides in a more inclusive and welcoming place."
Lysius will head to Washington D.C. on Monday, June 17, for the National Jefferson Awards Gala.