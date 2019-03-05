TUCSON, Arizona -- Briar Cliff baseball picked up a sweep Monday evening as the team defeated Waldorf by scores of 8-6 and 8-4.
Brady Harpenau drove in Dylan Speer in the first inning to put the Chargers up 1-0 in game one. Waldorf plated two runs in the second and one in the third. BC exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning, led by a three-run home run by Sawyer Olson to go up 8-3. The Warriors added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Jacob Wesselmann pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out five batters in the first game. Rodney Scarver had three hits and Olson had three RBIs.
Nicholas Cole started on the mound for the Cliff in the second game of the evening. He pitched 5.2 innings and struck out five batters. Waldorf loaded the bases in the first inning but Briar Cliff managed to allow just one run. The Chargers answered in the bottom of the inning by putting a run on the board and tying the game at one.
The Blue and Gold put up three runs in the second inning, one in the third and fourth innings and two in the fifth. After the first innings, Waldorf scored two in the fourth in one in the sixth.
Arnulfo Gutierrez had two hits for the Chargers and Harrison Jestel had three RBIs.