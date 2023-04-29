GUNS: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed four gun control bills Friday, following the lead of other states confronting a nationwide surge in violent crime and mass shootings. Gun rights groups sued to reverse two of the measures: raising the buying age for any gun from 18 to 21, and establishing a three day waiting period between the purchase and receipt of a gun.

ETHANOL: Fuel stations throughout the United States will be able to sell gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer under an emergency waiver issued Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency in a move that could reduce prices at the pump and boost demand for the Midwest-based ethanol industry.

RUSSIA: Russian authorities cracked down on more human rights groups, ordering one to shut down and raiding the homes of advocates from another — the latest steps in a clampdown since Russia invaded Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed amendments allowing life imprisonment as the punishment for treason.

HELICOPTERS CRASH: Two U.S. Army helicopters collided in flight Thursday in Alaska while returning from a training mission, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth, the Army said. Additional information was not immediately available Friday.

SHIP SEIZED: Masked Iranian navy commandos conducted a helicopter-borne raid to seize a U.S.-bound oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, footage aired by Iran's state television showed Friday. The capture Thursday of the Turkish-managed, Chinese-owned Advantage Sweet came as tensions with the U.S. rise over Iran's nuclear program.

GOOGLE: A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antitrust case against the company. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled the lawsuit, which alleges Google wields monopolistic power in the world of online advertising that works to the detriment of consumers, can proceed in its entirety.