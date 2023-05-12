BACON LAW: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to a California animal cruelty law that affects the pork industry. California's law requires more space for breeding pigs, and producers say it would force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices, even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California.

CHINA: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi held talks in Vienna this week. The White House described the discussions as "candid" and "constructive."

SHOOTING: New York's Attorney General Letitia James sued a gun accessory manufacturer Thursday for selling a lock that can be easily removed to attach high-capacity magazines, which are illegal in the state. The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers in a Buffalo supermarket last year modified a legal weapon to load it with illegal magazines.

GRAIN DEAL: Ukraine seeks to extend a wartime deal that allowed the country's grain to get to nations where hunger is a growing threat, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. The deal is due to expire Wednesday.

RELEASED: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest on corruption charges this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters.

SOUTH AFRICA: The U.S. ambassador to South Africa accused the country Thursday of providing weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine via a cargo ship that docked secretly at a naval base near the city of Cape Town in December. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an investigation is underway.