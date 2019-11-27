Brisa Paniagua-Trejo
0 comments

Brisa Paniagua-Trejo

  • Updated
police crime handcuffs

Date booked: 11/26/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft 5th. Bond amount: $2,300.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News