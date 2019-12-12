Broncos' Lock heads home to face Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

Well, his kid has turned into a heck of a quarterback.

Drew Lock became the first NFL rookie to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start when he led the Broncos (5-8) to a surprising win over the Texans last weekend. His total of 309 yards was third-best by a rookie in franchise history, giving Denver fans some hope that the organization has at long last found a franchise quarterback.

He's the seventh quarterback to start a game for the Broncos since midway through the 2017 season.

“I don't put ceilings or floors on guys. They can go as high as they want, hopefully not too low," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “I think overall he's had a good two-week start to his career."

The trick now is to carry it into their game against the Chiefs (9-4), who have their own superstar quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and a rapidly improving defense that caused Tom Brady and the Patriots all kinds of trouble.

The task facing Lock is daunting: The Broncos have won just three of the 17 games they have played at Arrowhead Stadium in December. John Elway won one of those games in seven tries, and a long list of other quarterbacks have struggled with the raucous crowd and often-ugly weather — snow showers are in the forecast for Sunday with temps in the 20s.