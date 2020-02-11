Brother's hair-trigger temper makes get-togethers tense

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my brother "Leon" had a nervous breakdown at work due to a co-worker constantly harassing him. He's currently under the care of a therapist through his workplace and has not worked for a year.

Recently, at a family get-together, I asked him a question about his current situation. He became angry and very emotional. He accused me of "not listening" and went through the process of re-describing in detail how the co-worker harassed him. He then became confrontational, as if I were on trial. His adult daughter kept her head down, until she finally told her father that I only asked him the question because I loved him and was concerned for him. My niece and her sister both tried to de-escalate the situation, but were unsuccessful.

After he was done with his tirade, he proceeded to harass and belittle ME! At that point, I got up and told my husband privately that I wanted to leave, which we did. This isn't the first time my brother has behaved this way at a family get-together. He acted out toward family members long before the incident at his workplace.

I enjoy being with my family, but Leon has made it unpleasant for me, and I don't like how I must walk on eggshells around him to prevent a confrontation. How do I handle this in the future and still have fun with my family? -- LINE OF FIRE IN OHIO

