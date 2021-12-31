Hi! my name is Brownie! I am sweet just like the name given to me! However, please don't try and... View on PetFinder
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who spent and attempted to spend counterfeit $100 bills has been sentenced to prison.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell said Nodland and Sunnyside have historically performed well, but district-wide "it's a mixed bag."
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been charged on suspicion of tricking a mother into handing over custody of her kids and paying nearly $1…
While MercyOne is dealing with staffing issues, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's is almost full with patients.
Using a plant-based and biodegradable form of plastic is as much about improving the environment as it is making marketable products, including sunglasses, bowls, guitar picks and more.
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said the mountain lion was struck northeast of Arlington: "This is a first in a 40-year career."
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Donald Roller, 63, was exiting eastbound I-80 to westbound I-880 at 3:36 p.m., when his semi trailer ran off the road and rolled down the embankment.
SPRINGFIELD, S.D. -- A South Dakota prison inmate who was convicted in Union County has died.
The fire department has practiced rappelling from the bridge numerous times during training, but this was the first time they have used it in an actual rescue
