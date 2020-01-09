Browns interview Vikings OC Stefanski for head coaching job

Stefanski has never been a head coach, but it seems to be only a matter of time before he's hired — either by the Browns or someone else.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

He broke into coaching at age 24 with Minnesota as an assistant in 2006. Stefanski has survived numerous regime changes with the Vikings and coached the team's running backs, tight ends and quarterbacks before becoming the offensive coordinator this season.

Stefanski’s father, Ed, is a longtime NBA executive who currently works as an adviser with the Detroit Pistons.

"He’s been around sports all the time. He’s very smart. He’s an Ivy League guy, very hard worker,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “Then as his time has grown, I’ve given him different responsibilities, whether it would be the running backs or tight ends or quarterbacks, now offensive coordinator. I think he sees the game kind of how I see it. Then he’s done a nice job of mixing the calls in.”

Stefanski helped guide the Vikings to a 10-6 regular-season record, and they stunned the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card game. Minnesota's winning touchdown was set up by a 43-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to wide receiver Adam Thielen, who believes Stefanski is ready to be a head coach.