CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A nonprofit is working to restore a nearly 130-year-old building on Cherokee's Main Street.

The Brummer Legacy Foundation, a group of about a half-dozen Cherokee people, purchased the Brummer Building, a three-story, pink quartzite structure at 101-103 East Main St. in August 2021. The building's most recent tenant, an appliance shop on the ground floor, moved out in about 2011, and the building had sat empty since that time.

The purchase price was initially $100,000, said Amy Loughlin, a member of the Brummer Legacy board who also sits on the Cherokee City Council. But the seller, who resides in Kansas City, agreed to shave off half the price. The group used the odd $50,000 to tuckpoint the building's masonry joints.

"The exterior, the granite itself, needed a good amount of work -- chunks had fallen off, chunks had landed on the sidewalk. It was just generally dangerous to be near. And the last thing we want is for it to fall on somebody and hurt or kill them," said Amy Loughlin's husband, John M. Loughlin, who is also on the Brummer Legacy board.

(John M. Loughlin, an attorney in Cherokee, uses his middle initial to distinguish himself from his father, John P. Loughlin, also an attorney; they practice together at the family firm founded in 1918 by John F. Loughlin, who for many years practiced with his son, John D. Loughlin, father of John P. Loughlin.)

"My parents own two buildings downtown that we've restored over the years, and so we've always had a history, and an involvement, in doing that, and an interest in doing that," John M. Loughlin said.

The Brummer had attracted suitors in the past, Amy Loughlin said, but as it sat, it was too needy for any one person or entity to manage.

"We had been showing it to quite a few individuals that were interested for their own business, and really what it came down to was, everyone just was in love with the building, but nobody felt like they could do it as an individual. It was just too large of a project for one person to come in and put their business in it," said Amy Loughlin, who also serves on other community boards in Cherokee.

"It's always just been on everybody's mind downtown, just that, we have this gorgeous building," she added. "It's always been everybody's dream, like, 'Oh, I'd love to be in that building, it's such a cool building.' But then when they go look at it -- just the amount of space it is, I think that it scared people off knowing that this is a huge project."

About eight years ago, the City of Cherokee laid plans to demolish the more-than century-old Wilson School, and took out a bond for $400,000 for demolition. Demolition bids came in much higher than that. While the school building eventually -- and narrowly -- escaped the wrecking ball, and is in the process of becoming apartments, John M. Loughlin said no one wanted such a thing to happen to the Brummer.

"We just didn't want that to happen again. We didn't want the city to be on the hook for a huge demolition of a beautiful downtown building that just hadn't been taken care of," John M. Loughlin said.

"If this building turns into a parking lot on the corner of downtown Cherokee, it's really going to be a sore spot for everyone to see," he added of the raison d'être for both the nonprofit and the restoration.

When the nonprofit purchased the Brummer, the building was something of a beautiful basket case. "It was full of junk," John M. Loughlin said. A water main break some years earlier deposited two feet of silt in the basement. There was buckling on the third floor. Had it sat forlorn for a few more years, Amy Loughlin said, the prognosis probably would've been none-too-rosy.

"It's such a huge, beautiful building, it would be like downtown losing its front tooth if it had to go," Amy Loughlin said.

But, for all that it was distressed, the building's character and its more-glamorous features, like its antique woodwork, were fully intact.

"Which is awesome, it's in great condition," John M. Loughlin said of the woodwork. "But, the building just hadn't been taken care of, and so there's a lot of things that are going to need to be re-done and restored."

The Brummer Building was built in 1896 by Johann Heinrich "J.H." Brummer, a German immigrant and farmer who moved to Cherokee in 1869. His name is carved into a nameplate at the top of the building, and his initials are ornately carved on the decorative pilasters at the building's front entrance.

The $21,400 building was faced with pink quartzite quarried in Sioux Falls, at the time a fashionable architectural flourish. The first floor had two retail spaces, while the second floor was offices and the third floor was intended to be used as a gathering place for a fraternal organization, according to the Brummer Legacy Foundation website.

Overall the building is little, if at all, changed from its original appearance and layout.

"Our whole goal is to 100 percent make it as original as possible, while still being very functional," Amy Loughlin said.

Though the stonework is stable following the tuckpointing, much work remains to be done. The Brummer Legacy foundation has broken the work into phases; in one recent phase, they restored the retail space on the east side of the ground floor, polished the wood floors, painted, tore out aging façade from the 1960s, put in new windows, installed new plumbing and HVAC systems. A tenant, a gift shop called Botanicals By Katie, set up shop there in the spring.

"It's just a beautiful space," Amy Loughlin said.

The Botanicals By Katie storefront has decorative pressed-tin ceilings, painted a sort of bronze color, which are believed to date to the 1920s or 1930s. A few crates of apparently brand-new pressed-tin ceiling tiles, leftover from the ceiling installation a century ago, were found in the building's upstairs -- a highly unusual find.

"Nice to fall back on should we need to replace a damaged one," Patrick Loughlin, John M. Loughlin's brother and a prolific photographer of the restoration project, said by email.

The current phase of the project entails restoring the west-side retail space on the main floor and restoring the rear lobby, as well as adding a handicap-access ramp. In subsequent phases, the upper floors will be rehabilitated.

Because the project is being financed largely through fundraising and grants -- and because getting restorations done quickly requires a lot of cash up front -- there is no hard date yet for when the entire building will be finished, the Loughlins said. There's also no firm estimate for what the total cost will come out to.

"The whole project's going to take a significant amount of money," John M. Loughlin said. They've had fundraising successes -- they've raised $400,000 so far, including a $100,000 matching catalyst grant from the state.

But the vision for what the Brummer will be is in place: Retail on the first floor, office-sharing space on the second floor and an events space on the third floor, with its high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Each floor of the Brummer has rather high ceilings, to such an extent that the three-story structure is about as tall as a four- or four-and-a-half-story building, John M. Loughlin said. The ceilings on the top floor are especially tall -- perhaps 15 or 17 feet, he said.

"You could play basketball up there," John M. Loughlin said of the top floor. "It's awesome."