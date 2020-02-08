Brusdar Graterol could stay with Twins as their portion of baseball megadeal gets shaky

Scott Boras, Graterol's agent, took issue with Boston's concerns about the health of his client.

"To suggest that this player is not healthy going forward, or has any form of substantive medical defect that would in any way damage his career, all of that is false. This is a scant supposition created by medical review, by someone who has never seen him physically," Boras said in a statement.

Tony Clark, head of the player's association, even released a statement. "The events of this last week have unfairly put several players' lives in a state of limbo," he said, demanding a quick resolution.

Despite reports about the proposed deal dominating sports news talk for several days, Graterol still worked out at the Twins facility last week. One person who was around Graterol during the past week said he has been professional in getting his work done but it was clear the developments were on his mind.

If the Twins keep Graterol, they will not land Maeda, who was 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA last season and is 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA in his career with the Dodgers. He has an average fastball but a changeup that elicits swings and misses, and the Twins felt their speedy outfield was a good match for the flyball pitcher.

