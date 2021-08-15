Buena Vista eager to get back into action

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The long wait is over for the Buena Vista University football team.

After sitting out the entire 2020 season because of the pandemic, the Beavers will be able to play meaningful games for the first time in two falls.

The American Rivers Conference elected to cancel its 2020 campaign, so the only football action Buena Vista has had since the fall of 2019 is a scrimmage last spring.

So, it goes without saying that BVU – which finished 3-7 overall and 1-7 in the conference in 2019 – is more than anxious to get things going again.

“We’re at a roster high of about 90 guys, which is about a 15-year high for BV football,” said fifth-year Coach Grant Mollring. “We’re going to have some more depth at positions. We return seven offensive starters and nine on the defensive side of the ball. We’re excited about those guys and some guys who are competing for time.”

There are two All-ARC players returning, including All-American wide receiver Eric Pacheco. The senior from Kearney, Nebraska, is closing in on a number of program records.