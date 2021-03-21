Buena Vista students assist with calving, other ag chores on campus in Storm Lake

“The work on the farm, and doing something like facilitating during calving, has me even more excited to work with humans,” says Flaskey, a Tea, S.D., native who graduated from Tea Area High School in 2020. “I’m hoping to take an EMT course over the summer.”

Giving vaccinations to and applying iodine to the navel of a calf are tasks Flaskey has enjoyed in recent weeks. She’s anxious to engage in the embryo-transfer work done by Christen at the farm later this spring.

“Phoebe’s experience is an excellent example of the cross-disciplinary reach of the AES here at BVU,” says Rich Crow, Director of BVU’s Institute for Agriculture. “In addition to the hands-on laboratory experiences and research studies our BVU students are diving into at the AES, we also have a wide range of co-curricular opportunities for all to engage in such as horseback riding, livestock showing, and advanced farm activities.”

Flaskey’s career goal is to one day work as a dermatologist, or in cancer research. A family member’s successful battle against cancer inspires Flaskey to learn all she can in the hopes of one day serving others.

A great starting point, in addition to the BVU classrooms, is at the Agricultural Experiment Station, where she’s found a second home, in addition to her spot on the lakeside campus.