Buena Vista University student group connects foster families with clothing, other items

Foster parents Ryan and Kristine Brandenberger, of Storm Lake, toured Jane’s Closet following the ribbon cutting on April 28. Both came away extremely impressed with the site and how BVU’s initiative will support the foster care community.

“It is so well organized and orderly,” Ryan Brandenberger says. “Beyond that, we can see how much thought has gone into it. You can see how BVU students, professors, and staff members regard the dignity of a person and the value they have by how everything in Jane’s Closet is presented. It is warm, welcoming, a feeling of acceptance that is so important.”

“I can see a child being excited about coming here,” Kristine Brandenberger adds. “You can use the items that come from here right away. Even the way in which children will carry items out, the people at Jane’s Closet thought about the child and how they will think, ‘These are my new things.’”

Gruhn was recently contacted to help assist a foster family in need after the placement of a child in their care. Gruhn was able to address their needs through Jane’s Closet even before the site hosted a grand opening.