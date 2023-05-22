When you come and visit Sioux City, you've gotta have a place to stay.

We have some recommendations for you, whether you're coming to town to try out a number of iconic eateries, see a ball game, rock out at a show or just go shopping.

Courtyard Sioux City Downtown/Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

Conveniently located downtown, the Courtyard is a perfect place for someone who wants quick access to local athletic venues and bars to watch their favorite sports team play.

Connected to the convention center, there are frequently interesting activities and events going on for one to participate in. The location is also close to the Tyson Event Center, Long Lines Family Recreational Facility and Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center.

The hotel itself boasts “a Bistro, comfortable guestrooms, complimentary high-speed WiFi, indoor pool, and a fitness center overlooking Historic 4th Street,” according to its website.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St.

Opened in 2014, Sioux City's Hard Rock location features 630 slot machines, 19 table games, two music venues (the Anthem, which is indoors and has seen performances from artists such as Rick Springfield, and Battery Park, an outdoor spot where Chris Stapleton has played) and all kinds of rock memorabilia including pieces from David Bowie, Johnny Cash and Buddy Holly.

As for the lodging, the Hard Rock Hotel features 54 rooms in what was once the historic Battery Building and has a lobby bar where a train drop-off station previously operated.

On its website, the Hard Rock Hotel lists a number of awards including a "Four Diamond" designation from AAA and a "Travelers' Choice" award from Tripadvisor.

The Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St.

Built in 1930, The Warrior Hotel later fell on hard times and closed in 1976.

The hotel sat vacant for more than three decades, before Lew Weinberg partnered with Restoration St. Louis to redevelop the 200,000 square feet of combined space in The Warrior and the Davidson building into a 148-room hotel and 22 luxury apartments.

The 10-story Art Deco-style Warrior Hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection. It has a six-lane bowling alley, a pool/sauna, Two Finches Spa and The Crown, a rooftop bar. The hotel also has a pre-function space, business and exercise centers and a restaurant.

