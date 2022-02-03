 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$375M soybean crushing plant to be built in Norfolk, company says

Nebraska sent more than $9 billion worth of products to other countries in 2019. Everything from beef to animal feed to herbicides to salt. Here's a look at the state's top products.

For the second time in the past week, a company has announced plans for a major soybean processing plant in Nebraska.

N Bowdish Company LLC, which bills itself as a company that develops value-added projects for the agricultural sector, said Thursday that it plans to build a $375 million soybean crushing plant near Norfolk.

A groundbreaking is planned later this spring for the plant, which will sit on 480 acres and is expected to have the capacity to crush 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually, or 110,000 bushels daily. Once it's complete and up and running sometime in 2024, the plant is expected to employ 50 to 55 workers.

“This will be the first modern soybean processing facility to begin operations in Nebraska,” said Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of N Bowdish Company LLC.

A subsidiary company called Norfolk Crush will own the new Nebraska facility.

Projects like Norfolk Crush will help Nebraska remain an agricultural powerhouse, said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“The driving force behind our success is the hard work of innovators and leaders like Nick,” Ricketts said. "Norfolk Crush will be a great addition to support our soybean production in the state.”

The announcement of the Norfolk plant follows one last week from Ag Processing Inc., which plans to build a soybean processing plant near David City that will have the capacity to process 50 million bushels a year. AGP said it expects that plant to be up and running sometime in 2025.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

