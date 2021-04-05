A year later, Nebraska and Omaha are still feeling the effects of the pandemic recession

Nebraska’s touch on such restrictions has certainly been lighter than in many states.

After handing down those initial restrictions affecting bars, restaurants and salons, Ricketts had largely eased or lifted them by May.

Then even as COVID-19 infections in the state surged to their highest levels in October and November, Ricketts declined to reinstate the measures. He made reimposition of the 10-person limit dependent on whether COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a specified level — a figure the state approached but never exceeded.

Ricketts said that when he compares Nebraska’s virus trends with those of other states — including the state’s well-below-average death rate — it appears to show that when Nebraskans needed to change their ways to curb virus spread, they did.

“I would say in general the state’s done a very good job, and we can look to our people for that,” he said. “I think that the state has done a very good job of striking the balance between slowing the spread of the virus and allowing people to live a more normal life.”

“Normal” is what many businesses in Nebraska are still waiting for.