SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — At a Wednesday event, Dordt University announced it's become a "John Deere Partner School" with AgriVision Equipment, the Iow, Kansas and Nebraska-based agriculture machinery business.

With the designation, Dordt University will now begin offering an "Agriculture Service Technician Program." The program will feature courses from a certified John Deere technician who serves as a Dordt faculty member, according to a press release.

"Courses include Electronic Diagnostics, Hydrostatic Diagnostics, Engine Air and Exhaust Systems Diagnostics, Engine Aftertreatment SCR Systems Diagnostics, and more," the release said.

Classes will be at the Dordt Agriculture Stewardship Center, and at AgriVision, and students will be able to get internships with AgriVision that pay a minimum rate of $19 per hour. Additionally, there will be a $5,000 tool allowance and "tuition and sign-on bonuses with a 24-month service tail," the release said. Max tuition paid for the program is listed as $8,150.

Dordt Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing Brandon Huisman called an agriculture tech program a tremendous fit for the school and said "With AgriVision Equipment located about a mile from the Agriculture Stewardship Center as well as a new opportunity to serve as a Dealer Partner School, it seems like everything is falling into place, and we are thrilled."

For AgriVision's part, Director of Aftermarket Reed Allen referred to the partnership with Dordt as "an obvious choice to provide a high-quality diesel technology program."

The program will start classes for the fall 2024 semester and Dordt said in its release that it hopes to see at least 12 student enrollments in the initial term.