Farmer hopes new power sweep helps with grain handling

Greg Owens of Wayne County in Nebraska was looking for improvements for the power sweep situation in his bins. His current system wasn’t working as well as he would like handling the half million bushels of corn he brought in annually.

He contacted Petersen AG Systems in Norfolk, Nebraska, to ask for their ideas. Petersen AG Systems sells and services grain handling, storage and conditioning equipment.

They suggested he install a new GSI grain bin. The new 150,000-bushel bin would expand Owens’ operation, and provide the improvements he sought.

“Petersen AG was friendly to work with and did a fine job,” Owens said.

Not only did they install a new storage bin, they helped Owens with a new 2,600-bushel overhead bin that would speed his truck loading with dual wide-spouts. Prior to that, corn had to be brought up from the storage bin and then loaded into the truck from a single spout. This meant the driver had to shift position of the truck to ensure even distribution of the load.

The GSI bin features a larger sweep diameter, just the same as Owens’ previous bin, he said. This larger diameter increased the capacity for unloading. The GSI system is also more robust, he said.