DES MOINES -- The response by agricultural leaders to last week’s federal EPA announcement regarding the Renewable Fuels Standard has been decidedly subdued.
While various farm and renewable fuels organizations issued statements thanking the Environmental Protection Agency for meeting its deadline for issuing RFS levels, they also expressed disappointment that the federal agency did not make any major changes regarding exemptions that it has offered to small refineries.
Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, says that is the key. He says the EPA did not offer any re-allocation of past exemptions.
“I didn’t expect that, but they should do it,” Shaw says.
The agency didn’t clearly say they would approach the exemption issue differently than in the past two years, or that they would make any adjustment in the RFS to reflect future exemptions.
“That’s a little disappointing,” he says.
The EPA announcement set the 2019 conventional biofuels level at 15 billion gallons, in line with the statute. It increased the levels for biomass-based diesel, advanced ethanol and cellulosic ethanol. With those various categories, the total renewable fuel obligation for 2019 is 19.92 billion gallons.
The rule issued last week also sets the requirement for biomass-based biodiesel at 2.43 billion gallons for 2020, a 330 million gallon increase over the 2018 and 2019 levels.
American Soybean Association President John Heisdorffer, an Iowa farmer, issued a statement saying that “we welcome this increase, as it helps a growing market for soybean oil.”
But the National Biodiesel Board issued a statement criticizing the EPA. NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen said, “EPA recognizes that the biodiesel and renewable fuel industry is producing fuel well above the annual volumes. … Nevertheless, the agency continues to use its maximum waiver authority to set advanced biofuel requirements below attainable levels. The method is inconsistent with the RFS program’s purpose, which is to drive growth in production and use of advanced biofuels such as biodiesel.”
The key complaint for most biofuel industry groups is the waiver process. Little-used until the past two years, the exemptions allowed small refineries, some of which were owned by large and profitable companies, to avoid meeting the RFS guidelines.