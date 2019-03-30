SIOUX CITY -- A new hog confinement is planned to open later this year in southeast Woodbury County, after the county board of supervisors approved an application that showed the unit passed the environmental matrix grading system.
The business that lies southeast of Anthon, Iowa, is Star Finisher Farm. Its parent company is Iowa Select Farms, the largest pork producer in the state and fifth largest in the U.S., marketing over four million hogs a year. Iowa Select Farms has 800 farms in 50 counties.
Plans show the top capacity of animals in the confinement is at 2,000, which meets the maximum threshold that can be approved in the state's so-called master matrix evaluation process.
Iowa Select Farms Communications Director Jen Sorenson on Thursday said construction will begin in summer and be completed this year. Hogs from the farm will be sold to Tyson Foods, which has a pork plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, and JBS, which has pork plants in Marshalltown and Ottumwa, Iowa and Worthington, Minnesota.
Large livestock units have drawn opposition in the past from neighboring residents who complained about the odor. But none had lodged a verbal or written objection to the proposed Anthon area confinement, county Community and Economic Development Department Director David Gleiser said Tuesday, the day the county supervisors approved the construction permit application.
There is only one rural neighbor in the vicinity of the proposed confinement, located on Taylor Avenue, just south of 210th Street. Gleiser said it appears that resident plans to work for Star Finisher Farm.
"There is nobody out there that it could bother," he said.
Sorenson said a Woodbury County landowner contacted Iowa Select Farms, which began the process that led to the decision to build near Anthon.
"When evaluating the best place for the farm, we worked with the landowner to evaluate availability of electricity, water, and road infrastructure," Sorenson said.
"We also take into account the location of neighbors to be a good neighbor and other animals from a biosecurity perspective. The location of this farm exceeded all state requirements and our own internal evaluation criteria."
The law that governs livestock operations gives the Iowa Department of Natural Resources oversight via master matrix rules. The process kicked in on March 1, when the county received a construction permit from the proposed business. Gleiser's office conducted a site visit on March 8 with a DNR representative to evaluate details in line with the matrix, and he said the score of 455 reached the passing level.
Gleiser said the distance of roughly 5,000 feet the lot will be from public lands is well above the required minimum distance of 2,500 feet. Additionally, the soil and hydrology of the Taylor Avenue spot is suitable for the business, the matrix report said.
The county and state scoring documents also show the unit is more than the required 500 feet away from the closest water source, and will include feeding and watering systems that will significantly reduce manure volume.