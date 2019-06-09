KIRON, Iowa — Brian Lundell did not grow up dreaming of a career in the hog industry, but when opportunity presented itself, he did not hesitate.
Lundell, who farms in Sac County, purchased an 80-acre farm in 2010. Two years later, he married his wife, Lisa.
“I was working for my uncle’s plastics business in Odebolt, and an offer came up to build a hog confinement for the same company my brother finished hogs for,” Lundell says. “He had two buildings and had a great relationship with them, and this was an opportunity to be able to farm full time.”
With a contract from AMVC Management Services in his pocket, the Lundells put up two, 2,400-head buildings on a site a short distance from their home. Lundell has also purchased more farm ground and continues to work with his father and brother as well.
“We all help each other out as much as we can,” he says.
Lundell was named a 2018 Master Pork Producer by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
Pigs arrive on the farm at around 13 pounds, with most pigs trucked onto the farm from southern Iowa. Lundell says marketing is staggered to make sure pigs that are not ready to market stay on the farm.
“AMVC is very specific about everything, including pig health and management,” he says. “They want to make sure every pig gets to market, and I really like that about them. They have really been awesome and are willing to work with you to help you improve.”
Lundell also places a priority on being active in his community. He is a member of the Kiron Volunteer Fire Department and is also a first responder.
The western Iowa hog producer is also part of a group that is restoring the movie theater in Ida Grove, and he is a member of the Sac County Pork Producers.
The Lundells have a 19-month-old son, Noah. They are members of the Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta.
“I worked an 8 to 5 job, and Lisa worked at the bank until we had Noah,” he says. “She wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, and having the hog buildings allows her to stay home and for me to be around more. I really believe God has a plan for all of us, and this is part of it.”
Lundell is also participating in IPPA’s pork leadership academy.
“It’s been a great experience, and it has really helped improved my knowledge of the pork industry as well as my leadership skills,” he says.
Lundell says he would be interested in growing his operation down the road, but for now, he is happy with how things are going.
“Doing this has really worked out well for all of us,” he says. “If the opportunity to expand presents itself, we will definitely look into it.”