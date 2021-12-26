The Journal's Top Story of 2021

Editor's note: Throughout the holiday weekend, we've been revealing our top stories of 2021. Today, we now have the full list, online and in print. The Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 2. But for now, here is out top story of 2021

No. 1:

What happened: COVID brings vaccinations, delta and omicron variants to Siouxland

Why it mattered: As 2021 came to a close, 88 more Woodbury County residents had succumbed to the virus during the year. An estimated 50,000, or nearly 48 percent of the population, were fully vaccinated as of early December. Like the rest of the country, the unvaccinated accounted for most of the hospitalizations and deaths in the region.

As cases surged in late summer, health officials promoted booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness was waning. Public buildings and some businesses implemented mask mandates again. After two hours of debate, during which two dozen citizens weighed in on the controversial issue, the Sioux City school board in September declined to implement a facial covering requirement in its buildings.

What's next: With the recent arrival of the delta variant, the region is mired in its third significant surge of the pandemic. In Iowa, COVID-related hospitalizations were the highest they had been since roughly late January and early February, according to the state data. While cases of the virus were on the rise in Woodbury County, hospitalizations remained stable.

