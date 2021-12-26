 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
web only alert top story

The Journal's Top Story of 2021

  • 0

Editor's note: Throughout the holiday weekend, we've been revealing our top stories of 2021. Today, we now have the full list, online and in print. The Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 2. But for now, here is out top story of 2021

Masks not required by Sioux City Community School Board

Parents, teachers, and other members of the community attend an emergency meeting of the Sioux City school board on Sept. 15. The board decided not to require masks in district buildings.

No. 1:   

What happened: COVID brings vaccinations, delta and omicron variants to Siouxland 

Why it mattered: As 2021 came to a close, 88 more Woodbury County residents had succumbed to the virus during the year. An estimated 50,000, or nearly 48 percent of the population, were fully vaccinated as of early December. Like the rest of the country, the unvaccinated accounted for most of the hospitalizations and deaths in the region.

As cases surged in late summer, health officials promoted booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness was waning. Public buildings and some businesses implemented mask mandates again. After two hours of debate, during which two dozen citizens weighed in on the controversial issue, the Sioux City school board in September declined to implement a facial covering requirement in its buildings.

People are also reading…

What's next: With the recent arrival of the delta variant, the region is mired in its third significant surge of the pandemic. In Iowa, COVID-related hospitalizations were the highest they had been since roughly late January and early February, according to the state data. While cases of the virus were on the rise in Woodbury County, hospitalizations remained stable. 

Find the rest of our 2021 stories list below: 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News