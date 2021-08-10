 Skip to main content
Allo plans service in Grand Island, Kearney
Allo plans service in Grand Island, Kearney

Allo sign

Allo Communications has announced plans to offer service in Grand Island and Kearney.

 Journal Star file photo

Allo Communications is continuing its expansion across Nebraska, announcing plans to add service in two of the state's larger cities.

The Lincoln-based telecommunications provider said this week that it will build out fiber networks in Grand Island and Kearney. The $60 million project will start later this year, Allo said in a news release, after it completes agreements with both city governments. It said it expects to hire 70 permanent employees to accommodate the expansion.

Allo, which started out serving small communities in central and western Nebraska before expanding to Lincoln after Nelnet bought it in 2015, has since expanded to a number of Nebraska communities, including Columbus, Fremont, Hastings and Norfolk. It also has expanded to the Colorado cities of Breckenridge and Fort Morgan.

"We look forward to working with the Kearney and Grand Island city leaders and communities to have safe and successful fiber projects," Allo President Brad Moline said in a news release.

Allo, which is known for offering internet upload and download speeds of up to 1 gigabit, said Grand Island and Kearney will be the first communities in Nebraska where 10 GB service is available to residences.

The company said it expects to announce more expansions in Nebraska, Colorado and other states later this year.

