Amtrak train that derailed was going just under speed limit

When asked about wooden ties that were seen along the side of the tracks, and whether there was recent maintenance on that section, Landsberg did not answer directly.

“That will be one of the questions that we look at,” he said. “Maintenance will be a really big concern for us. We don’t know, at this point, exactly what happened, whether it was a track issue, whether it was a mechanical issue with the train. So all of these things are open.”

He said a preliminary report on the derailment is expected within 30 days.

Dale Fossen, one of several Joplin residents who went to the scene to help, said the train tracks ended up mangled.

“You could see the tracks looked like a pretzel, they were really twisted bad,” Fossen said.

Investigators will look at “everything,” including the switch, wheels, axles and suspension systems, as well as the track geometry and condition, including any cracks, said Steven Ditmeyer, a rail consultant and former senior official at the Federal Railroad Administration. He said a switch like the one in Joplin would be controlled by the BNSF Railway control center in Fort Worth, Texas.