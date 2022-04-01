And then there was one: Storm Lake Times becomes lone newspaper after purchase of Pilot-Tribune

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A 32-year newspaper war in this Buena Vista County seat has finally ended.

The Storm Lake Times Company on Friday announced it had purchased the Pilot-Tribune from Hallmark II Publishing of Charles City.

The sale also includes the Pilot-Tribune's Advertising Guide and Cherokee Chronicle Times and Area Advertiser.

Hallmark II purchased the Pilot-Tribune and Chronicle Times from Rust Communications of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and then immediately sold the papers to Storm Lake Times owners John and Art Cullen, according to a story posted Friday on the Times' website.

Hallmark II, owned by Gene Hall, a Spencer native whose family formerly owned the Northwest Iowa Shopper, and his son Christopher, publisher of the Charles City Press, also purchased the Spencer Daily Reporter, the Dickinson County News and the Le Mars Sentinel, with their associated shopping guides, from Rust.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Storm Lake Times was the subject of a recent award-winning documentary, called Storm Lake, which chronicled the day-to-day life of the family owned, twice-weekly publication's struggles to stay afloat.

The documentary came after Art Cullen won a 2017 Pulitzer Prize for a series of editorials challenging corporate agricultural interests. In a column Friday, titled "We might not be here today if it weren't for an immigrant from China," Cullen said the documentary caught the attention of billionaire John Tu, co-owner of Kingston Technology in Fountain Valley, Calif.

"He liked what he heard about The Times. He worried that the pandemic might drive us out of business — we were terribly anxious about it, too," Cullen wrote in the column. "Tu emailed to say that he wanted to make sure we stayed open. He made a generous donation to the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation, which in turn appropriated the money to help keep us rolling."

The Western Iowa Journalism Foundation accepts donations to support family-owned, independent rural newspapers.

The Times and Pilot-Tribune will be merged into a single, twice-a-week publication called The Storm Lake Times Pilot. Art Cullen will be editor and publisher, and his brother, John, will be the president. The newspaper will be published on Wednesdays and Fridays, delivered by mail.

The Cherokee newspaper will run as it does now, except it will be published on Wednesdays and Fridays, the same as The Times Pilot, according to the story.

The Times said all staff members were offered jobs at the "same or better pay."

The Cullens will transition their printing from White Wolf Web in Sheldon to the Halls’ press in Spencer.

For the Cullens, the sale marked the end of a 32-year contest with the Pilot, Storm Lake’s oldest continuous business. John Cullen was working in public relations at Buena Vista University when he tried to buy the Pilot-Tribune from then-owner Edwards Publishing, which rebuffed him. That motivated him to start The Times in June 1990. His brother, Art, moved home to Storm Lake that September to assist.

"The launch of the weekly started a mini-newspaper war that escalated into both The Times and the Pilot-Tribune going to daily publication — Storm Lake was the smallest town in America with competing daily newspapers — and then reverting to twice-weekly. The competition was fierce," according to the Times story.

The Pilot-Tribune’s circulation, which was more than 5,000 copies, tumbled to under 1,000 by the end of 2021, according to the story.

"The Times, likewise, hemorrhaged money during the pandemic although it was able to hold its circulation near 3,000 copies," the story said.

Rust Communications bought the Pilot-Tribune from the Davis family in 2003.

“We’re grateful to Gene and Christopher Hall, longtime friends, for the opportunity to purchase the Pilot-Tribune and Ad Guide,” John Cullen said in the Times story. “This concentration of resources will allow us to put out an even stronger newspaper that helps build The City Beautiful. It’s been a long time coming.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1