As Nebraska deals with labor shortage, companies get creative in filling jobs

Lozier, which manufactures fixtures for retail stores, was looking in July to hire an additional 20 welders.

“We knew we weren’t alone in that shortage of labor. That’s why we decided we needed to do something different. We needed to do something that made us stand out,” said Hannah Bolte, who is the corporate communications manager.

The company’s pitch to prospective hires such as Tauzier included training in a two-week course at Metropolitan Community College. That was on top of Lozier’s earlier decision to boost its hourly wages by $1 to $3 and $1,000 hiring bonuses after 90 days of employment.

Without the training program, Lozier would have been able to hire just five certified welders. Instead, it wound up with 13 new hires — short of the goal of filling 20 positions, but enough to help the company keep up with a surge in demand for its products, Bolte said. Before the July event, Lozier employed 59 welders.

Another business, Cobalt Credit Union, has filled customer service and cash-handling jobs by finding people who have worked in other industries. According to executives Erin Maloney and Allison Malone, the credit union has taken steps such as increasing employee referral bonuses and being flexible with employees’ personal lives.

“It’s really become kind of a candidate’s market,” Malone said.

Finding people to fill open positions in Nebraska has been a challenge for a decade, according to Eric Thompson, an economist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated that challenge, particularly after its onset in spring 2020 plunged the economy into a sharp recession and created the vacant positions many employers are still attempting to fill.

“It’s not that unusual to have a higher (number of) openings in the period just after a recession and the recovery begins. But it does seem like it’s a bit worse this time,” Thompson said.

The reasons are numerous and varied, economists say, ranging from mismatches in skills to wage levels to immigration policy.

“Labor markets are complicated things,” said Christopher Decker, an economist with the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “You’ve got people looking for work in which there may not be available jobs. Then you’ve got businesses looking for skill sets for which there may not be a labor force to tap. It’s kind of a labor force mismatch problem.”

Jorden Hansen, a UNO graduate student who worked with Decker to publish an economic report and outlook for the Omaha area this past June, agreed.