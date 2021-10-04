Ashland officials: Persistence paid off on acre of land that was complicated by Lincoln water main

Ashland’s front door — the U.S. 6 corridor leading into the small town 30 miles east of Lincoln — is about to get a significant face-lift.

This week, the town’s dignitaries will don hard hats and dip shovels ceremoniously into the dirt to celebrate something Ashland citizens say is a long time coming: new development along a stretch of land that has had a 48-inch barrier running beneath the surface for close to 90 years.

That barrier — a water main that runs from the Platte River along U.S. 6 to Lincoln’s water treatment plant in Ashland — is part of an extensive system that feeds water from Lincoln’s 44 wells near the Platte River to the treatment plant and ultimately, to the homes and businesses in the Capital City to the west.

The easement requirements and the exact location of that water main in right-of-way documents from 1932 are unclear and, Ashland officials say, have stymied development along that corridor for years.

Now, a Gretna developer has an agreement with the Lincoln water department on a one-acre tract of land where he plans to build 8,200 square feet of commercial space — and Ashland has a letter from Lincoln water officials that will guide future developers, ending a logjam that has frustrated the town's officials for years.

“To us this is almost historic. For the first time we have someone who worked through and hung in there with us,” said Susan Cerny, the chairman of Ashland’s planning board. “We appreciate Lincoln and that they finally did it.”

For years, a small cafe called Granny’s sat along the highway — railroad tracks running adjacent to the land — and when it closed more than a decade ago, the easement issues with the water main that runs diagonally across the property made development of the land difficult.

Ashland City Councilman Bruce Wischmann said a couple of other people have bought the property, but ended up selling it when they couldn’t solve the easement issues.

“They all met with the same outcome,” he said. “They couldn’t expand, they couldn’t knock down and rebuild because they couldn’t get any concessions from the Lincoln water department.”

In 2018, Bryan Boyce, who began his own construction company about six years ago, bought the acre of land that sits across the street from Iron Horse Golf Course and the housing development at the east entrance to Ashland.

“I liked the location,” he said.

He realized the water main was there and called Cerny, whose husband had sold him the land, and she called Ashland’s zoning administrator, who reached out to Lincoln water officials.

That started a back-and-forth that went on for about a year, Cerny said.

Boyce said businesses had shown interest in locating in the retail space he was planning, but some moved on when things stalled.

In December 2019, he sent an email to Lincoln and Ashland officials expressing frustration over the inability to reach an agreement on the water main easement and said he wasn’t going to move forward on the project.

When Cerny saw the email, her heart sank.

The ink on the land sale was long dry, she said, but development of the land was important to her town.

“We need to care what this highway looks like,” she said. “It’s our front door.”

She called Boyce and asked him to hang on. She appeared before the Ashland City Council and appealed to it for help. Then she started making phone calls.

Ashland officials enlisted the help of their state senator, Bruce Bostelman, and Wischmann reached out to Lincoln’s mayor.

Ashland’s mayor, city attorney and two councilmen met with Lincoln officials, got assurances that things were handled. But Cerny was concerned that nothing had been signed.

Then, in February, the Ashland mayor, two councilmen, Cerny and the Ashland city administrator met with Lincoln water officials and hammered out an agreement: a 35-foot easement on the water main that included a commitment from Lincoln officials to respond to inquiries or required approval within 10 business days and that the easement agreement would remain even if the property sold.

On March 6, 2020, a license agreement regarding the water main was filed in Saunders County.

Donna Garden, assistant director of utilities in Lincoln, said she reviewed the records and believes the city responded in a timely manner. She said Lincoln doesn’t want to discourage anyone from development, but has to ensure its property is protected — as well as any development on the land.

She said Lincoln officials first heard from the developer in December 2018 and surveyed the land the next month, and she doesn’t have a record of other communication until November 2019.

There was communication back and forth and Lincoln water officials needed some information from the developer, such as the location of service and sewer lines, she said. Then, when they got the email from Boyce, they thought the project had ended.

But Cerny and other Ashland officials hadn’t given up.

As a result of the negotiations on the property, Lincoln water officials provided a letter to Ashland officials setting out what needed to be done for future development on land under which the water mains run, and gave a map to them showing where all the lines were.

“It was a good exercise for us to put down on paper what we need from property owners,” Garden said.

One of the problems, Cerny said, is that while Lincoln officials were willing to help, Ashland officials and developers would get transferred from person to person, and things wouldn’t ever get finalized.

Now, she said, the letter provided by Lincoln officials offers not only guidance about what developers need to do, but contact information for the people who can help them.

Ashland officials were skeptical Lincoln would agree to sign the license agreement but believe it will now help other developers.

“I was absolutely shocked, to tell you the truth,” Wischmann said. “Ashland has something now that Ashland has never had before and that is a working agreement with the Lincoln water department.”

He said he appreciated hearing back from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, too, who checked to see if he’d been able to work through the issues.

Although the agreement was signed in March 2020, the pandemic further delayed work on the development. But in April, the city burned the old Granny’s Cafe and Boyce began grading the land.

On Tuesday, officials will gather for a groundbreaking ceremony for the project — a $1.3 million development where Ashland Wine and Spirits will eventually be, and there will be additional space for another business, possibly a restaurant.

Wischmann said there’s been lots of development activity in his small town — several housing developments and a new school nearby.

“It’s kind of a big deal to make sure we can develop appropriately and thoughtfully and responsibly going into the future," Cerny said. "This is kind of a big deal to get all of our ducks in a row.”

Wischmann said the agreement with Lincoln will open up the whole U.S. 6 corridor for development — millions of dollars in potential development.

“I couldn’t be more proud of everybody coming together and actually tackling this and deciding to work together,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier of the outcome from the city of Lincoln.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

