Authorities: Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar

Acting on an anonymous tip to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, four undercover agents went to the bar several times in April and bought four fake laminated vaccination cards, officials said.

They also reported seeing at least eight others buy fake cards, but haven't uncovered how many were sold.

They returned to the small-town bar this week and arrested its owner. Agents said they found another two completed cards and 30 additional blank cards along with a laminator and cutting device.

“This is such a new case. We looked for some other guidance from other cases around the country and we haven't been able to find one like this at all,” Blehm said.

Fake cards have been advertised on social media and online sales platforms, he said, prompting the California attorney general's office to send cease and desist warnings to those entities.

But it's the first example he's found of someone selling cards out of a bar.

With just one such report so far, California law enforcement and regulatory agencies said Friday that they're not mounting the kind of sustained task force approach they used last summer to make sure business owners were following safety guidelines designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.