Auto review: With the Levante GTS, Maserati proves its mastery of Ferrari-powered SUVs

It goes without saying that the GTS elicits the sounds and sensations of a purebred Italian thoroughbred. You'll find the Levante is remarkably nimble in normal driving conditions, with a planted feel and quick steering masks the fact that the Levante is the size and shape of an aerodynamic mobile garden shed. The Levante performs with the required brio, delivering 60 mph in a brisk 4.0 seconds while emitting a forceful yet mellow soundtrack as the engine's willing nature mates beautifully with the ideally engineered chassis. Fitted with an air suspension, the Levante provides outstanding ride compliance and comfort when set in the Normal driving mode, and firms things up when set to the Sport mode, which also lowers the Levante's ride height. Yet the Levante never feels overly soft. It can even be raised for off-road adventures, although this chrome-laden luxury liner will never be slogging through mud bogs and backwoods trails, only an occasional foray across a lawn for parking at the club.