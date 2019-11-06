Badge sale for next year's Comic-Con is Nov. 16

If you're hoping to attend the always sold-out Comic-Con next year, here's a save-the-date reminder you won't want to forget: On Nov. 16, badges for the July extravaganza will go on sale.

Comic-Con International organizers warn aspiring attendees, as they do every year, that there "are more eligible attendees than available badges and not everyone will be able to purchase a badge during Open Registration."

As was the case last year, an online waiting room will open at 8 a.m., an hour before badge sales begin. Individuals can buy badges for up to three people, including themselves, but each person must have created a Comic-Con member ID prior to Monday at 10:30 AM Pacific Standard time.

Those eligible for what is known as open registration should receive an email with their personal registration code and a link to the badge-purchasing site at least 48 hours in advance of the online sale. At that time, registration codes and a waiting room link will also be available in the individual's Comic-Con member ID accounts under the "Registration Info" tab.

Still confused or need more guidance? Comic-Con organizers offer more help here.