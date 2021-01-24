In Wayne, a new bank building with a basketball and pickleball court inside

The addition of a basketball court was, in effect, an effort to endear the bank to the community, to differentiate itself from its competitors and to entice people to pay the bank a visit.

"Most people, when they bank, they can do it on their phone or on their computer now, so it's hard to get people to come into your building as much as they used to," Ley said.

Before the new branch was built at the site, State Nebraska Bank & Trust had a drive-thru campus branch that dated to the 1970s. The old building had deteriorated somewhat, and bank leaders for a time weighed whether it was worth it to have two branches so near each other.

"We made the decision, a few years ago, to make it a commercial building with not just us in it, but with some class-A office space for the community," Ley said. The building was designed by Ley's brother, the Lawrence, Kansas-based architect Roy Ley.

State Nebraska Bank & Trust was founded in 1892 by Henry Ley Sr., a German immigrant and Matthew Ley's great-great-grandfather. The elder Ley had moved to Wayne from Minnesota in 1881 and initially ran a store called The German Store, before applying for a bank charter a decade later.