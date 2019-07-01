SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds has tapped a Northwest Iowa banker to lead the state Division of Banking.
Jeff Plagge, president and chief executive officer of Northwest Financial Corp., will succeed Ron Hansen after Hansen steps down Sept. 16. Hansen has served as superintendent since November 2015.
Plagge's appointment is subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.
“Jeff is a proven leader with deep insights into the banking industry, especially when it comes to balancing consumer protection with regulatory oversight,” Reynolds said Monday in a statement.
Since 2009, Plagge has served as president of Arnolds Park-based Northwest Financial, the parent company to Northwest Bank. The company operates a network of banks and affiliates in 18 Iowa and Nebraska cities.
Plagge also has served as the chairman of the Iowa Bankers Association and the American Bankers Association, as a board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, as the chairman of the Community Depository Institution Advisory Council for the Chicago Federal Reserve and as a member of the same Council for the Board of Governors.
He received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University.
The Iowa Division of Banking regulates all state-chartered banks and also has regulatory and licensing authority over consumer lenders, mortgage businesses, real estate appraisers, appraisal management companies and payday lenders doing business in Iowa.
Campaign finance records show Plagge donated $1,000 to Reynolds' campaign in July 2017.
The Journal Des Moines Bureau and the Associated Press contributed to this report.