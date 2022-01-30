Security National Bank in Sioux City names new president

SIOUX CITY -- From its founding in 1884 through the beginning of 2022, Security National Bank has had just 13 presidents oversee it which is 12 fewer than the United States has had over the same timespan. This week, the Sioux City-based financial institution named its 14th president.

Jeremy Craighead, a graduate from the University of Northern Iowa, is succeeding D. Douglas Rice who had helmed the bank since 2011.

Per a press release from SNB, Craighead has previously served as: personal banking center manager, retail banking officer, assistant vice president, vice president of retail banking services, Bank Security Act (BSA) officer and executive vice president. With Craighead's move to president, Jeremy Uhl will become the new executive vice president of SNB. Uhl, a Sioux City native and Bishop Heelan graduate, joined Security National Bank in 2014 as the bank’s vice president of finance.

"Jeremy Craighead and Jeremy Uhl are outstanding professionals in every regard, and perfectly positioned to build on the legacy of customer service that has been established at Security National Bank," Rice, who worked with SNB for 51 years, said in the press release. "Their combination of financial expertise, leadership and devotion to our community will guide our bank and ensure our continued stability, growth and success well into the future."

SNB's press release noted that since its start, the bank has opened locations not just in Sioux City but also in Akron, Lawton, Mapleton, Moville and Dakota Dunes, S.D.

SNB arose out of an economic boom in the 1880s, which transformed Sioux City into a thriving railroad, grain and livestock, hub. Chartered on Feb. 16, 1884 with $100,000 in assets, SNB was started by prominent businessmen and civic leaders of that era. One investor and the bank's first president was grain merchandiser Frank H. Peavey. Just a year after the bank opened, Peavey move to Minneapolis, where he built a grain empire that evolved into today's ConAgra Foods.

In 1889, the bank built a new building, and just two years later moved to another new site at Fourth and Nebraska streets. Security National remained at the latter site until 1946, when it relocated to the six-story Trimble Building.

Throughout its history, diversification played a major role in Security National's growth. Early on, the bank offered personal loans, as well as ag and commercial loans. Eventually, it expanded into mortgages and retail banking.

While auto and small personal loans have dwindled over the years, wealth management services has grown increasingly important to Security National and its customers.

Since its creation in the 1940s, the bank's trust service division has expanded from managing estates to also include investments and retirement accounts. By the late 2000s, the trust division managed more than $1.5 billion in assets for customers in 43 states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.