Bed Bath & Beyond stocks surge unexpectedly, Florence Pugh confirms breakup with Zach Braff, and more top news

Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock was soaring once again today as the short squeeze in the meme stock accelerated, attracting more traders on platforms like Reddit's WallStreetBets. Today was the 14th gain out of the last 15 sessions for the stock.
Shares raced higher this morning, gaining as much as 88.4%, before cooling off modestly. As of 11:44 a.m. ET, the stock was up 57.8%.
Once again, there was no fundamental reason for the spike in the home goods retailer. This was a pure meme-driven short squeeze like the ones we saw in stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment last year.
Trading in the meme stock seemed to reach a fever pitch.
Florence Pugh
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh ended their relationship earlier this year, the "Little Women" star has confirmed. And there's a reason we didn't know about it until now.
"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Tuesday.
"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she said.
Manti Te'o
Manti Te'o used to be revered.
In high school, Te'o was an all-around star -- beloved by those around him and on track for a full football scholarship at the University of Notre Dame.
Then, tragedy struck. His grandma died, then his girlfriend. Both on the same day.
Only, his girlfriend didn't actually die. His girlfriend, the media discovered, didn't even exist.
The elaborate 2013 hoax is the subject of a new two-part documentary, "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist," directed by Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku, out Tuesday on Netflix.
Kiely Rodni
MamaRoo recall
Dodge
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 16
The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.
President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. Biden says, “The American people won, and the special interests lost.” The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday. Voters in Alaska as well as Wyoming are weighing in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, who has harnessed the full fury of the Trump movement. Win or lose, Cheney is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. In Alaska, a new nonpartisan primary system is giving a periodic Trump critic, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an opportunity to survive the former president's wrath.
Prosecutors in Atlanta have told Rudy Giuliani's lawyers that he is a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. Giuliani's lawyer said Monday the special prosecutor sent notification that the former New York mayor, later a lawyer for Trump, is a target of the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Giuliani said Monday, “You do this to a lawyer, we don’t have America anymore.” Willis has said she is considering calling Trump himself to testify before the special grand jury.
Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.
The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea. The North has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict with Seoul and Washington. South Korea’s military says the drills underscore Washington and Seoul’s commitment to restore large-scale training. The two countries canceled some of their regular drills and downsized others to computer simulations in recent years to create space for diplomacy with North Korea and because of COVID-19 concerns. The drills will almost surely draw an angry reaction from North Korea, which describes all allied training as invasion rehearsals.
For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought. Federal officials made the announcement Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year will force states to make critical decisions about where to reduce consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. Mexico will also face cuts. But the seven states that rely on the river could soon face even deeper cuts that the government has said are needed to prevent reservoirs from falling so low they cannot be pumped.
New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator has determined that the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin last year was an accident. The office issued its determination after completing an autopsy of Halyna Hutchins and reviewing law enforcement reports. Some of those reports were made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors have not yet decided if any charges will be filed in the case. An FBI analysis of the revolver in Baldwin's hand during the Oct. 21 rehearsal suggested it was in working order at the time and would not have discharged unless the trigger had been pulled.
Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72. His representatives at United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9 following a heart attack. Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing the young rider in her breakout role. Evans worked as a screenwriter and television documentary producer before working on the novel. His other books include “The Loop,” “The Smoke Jumper,” “The Divide” and “The Brave.”
Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season. That is also the ninth time overall, second most in poll history. The Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes. Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes. Defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes. Clemson is No. 4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top five. The Tide’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the seventh in 15 years. Since the preseason rankings started in 1950, only Oklahoma has been No. 1 in the initial poll more than Alabama.