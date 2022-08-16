Bed Bath & Beyond stocks surge unexpectedly, Florence Pugh confirms breakup with Zach Braff, and more top news

Take a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 16:

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock was soaring once again today as the short squeeze in the meme stock accelerated, attracting more traders on platforms like Reddit's WallStreetBets. Today was the 14th gain out of the last 15 sessions for the stock.

Shares raced higher this morning, gaining as much as 88.4%, before cooling off modestly. As of 11:44 a.m. ET, the stock was up 57.8%.

Once again, there was no fundamental reason for the spike in the home goods retailer. This was a pure meme-driven short squeeze like the ones we saw in stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment last year.

Now what?

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Skyrocketing Again. How High Can It Go? Trading in the meme stock seemed to reach a fever pitch.

Florence Pugh

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh ended their relationship earlier this year, the "Little Women" star has confirmed. And there's a reason we didn't know about it until now.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Tuesday.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she said.

Get the full story here:

Manti Te'o

Manti Te'o used to be revered.

In high school, Te'o was an all-around star -- beloved by those around him and on track for a full football scholarship at the University of Notre Dame.

Then, tragedy struck. His grandma died, then his girlfriend. Both on the same day.

Only, his girlfriend didn't actually die. His girlfriend, the media discovered, didn't even exist.

The elaborate 2013 hoax is the subject of a new two-part documentary, "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist," directed by Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku, out Tuesday on Netflix.

Get more information here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Kiely Rodni

MamaRoo recall

Dodge