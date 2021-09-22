Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split

“They have an obligation to raise the debt ceiling and they will do it.” McConnell said Tuesday.

The administration has sent intermediaries including former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson to meet with McConnell of Kentucky, to no apparent avail.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference that failing to extend the debt limit is "just not something we can contemplate or we should contemplate.”

The House measure approved Tuesday night would provide stopgap money to keep the government funded to Dec. 3 and extend borrowing authority through the end of 2022. It includes $28.6 billion in disaster relief for the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and other extreme weather events, and $6.3 billion to support Afghanistan evacuees in the fallout from the end of the 20-year war.

The Senate is likely to vote Monday. But in the 50-50 Senate, Democrats will be hard-pressed to find 10 Republicans to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster. Other options to try to pass the debt ceiling package could be procedurally difficult.