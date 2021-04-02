Biden's 'jobs Cabinet' to sell infrastructure as GOP resists

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member “jobs Cabinet” to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan “every step of the way.”

Speaking in Kentucky on Thursday, McConnell said he likes Biden and they’ve been friends a long time. But the president will get no cooperation from the GOP, which objects to the corporate tax increases in the plan and says they would hurt America's ability to compete in a global economy.

“We have some big philosophical differences, and that’s going to make it more and more difficult for us to reach bipartisan agreements," the Republican leader said.

Biden, speaking at the White House on Friday, noted that Republicans have been talking for years about the need to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, and he predicted that GOP lawmakers would face pressure from their supporters if they don't act.

“I think the Republican voters are going to have a lot to say about whether we get a lot of this done," Biden said.