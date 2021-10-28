Bill would protect jobless aid for Iowa workers fired over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

DES MOINES — Majority Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are looking at steps to soften the financial blow for Iowans who refuse to comply with a mandate to get a COVID-19 vaccination and lose their jobs as a result.

Lawmakers who are holding their second special session Thursday to consider new election boundary maps for congressional and legislative districts based on 2020 census population data also plan to address the issue of workplace vaccination mandates.

Under House Study Bill 281, Iowans who are fired for not complying with an employer's COVID-19 vaccination requirement would be eligible for unemployment benefits. The measure also would specify the circumstances and procedures for employees to claim medical and religious exemptions from workplace requirements.

Vaccine requirements have not universally said that employees who refuse would be fired. Some mandates say those who refuse inoculation must undergo regular COVID-19 testing instead.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was having “great conversations” with legislative leaders regarding the potential for considering legislation during the upcoming special session to prohibit workplace requirements that workers get COVID-19 vaccinations as an employment requirement. However, the bill initially being proposed does not prohibit vaccination mandates in the workplace.

The governor said Statehouse Republicans were looking at the issue after her legal adviser determined she did not have the authority under Iowa’s constitution to issue an executive order prohibiting any entity, including private businesses, from imposing COVID-19 vaccination requirements on employees or customers as has been done in other states.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

