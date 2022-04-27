Blackbird Bend announces groundbreaking for new casino building in Walthill

Before the year is up, the Lucky 77 Casino of Walthill, Neb. will have a brand new building to occupy.

That's according to a press release from the Blackbird Bend Corporation that announced there will be a Thursday afternoon groundbreaking on the new $1.6 million site at 203 Main St.

"This is an exciting, long-awaited project," Chief Operating Officer for the Blackbird Bend Corporation Brad Appleton said in the press release. "The new Lucky 77 Casino will offer a more spacious gaming floor, a deli, a smoke shop, and other amenities. It will be a contemporary, comfortable gaming environment, and a nice community investment in Walthill—of which we’re proud to be part."

Per the release, Lucky 77 has been in Walthill since 2005. Blackbird Bend Corporation manages that gaming center as well as the casino near Onawa, Iowa.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

