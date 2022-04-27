Blackbird Bend to almost double amount of games at Walthill casino with new building

Before the year is up, the Lucky 77 Casino of Walthill, Neb. will have a brand new building to occupy.

That's according to a press release from the Blackbird Bend Corporation that announced there will be a Thursday afternoon groundbreaking on the new $1.6 million site at 203 Main St.

"This is an exciting, long-awaited project," Chief Operating Officer for the Blackbird Bend Corporation Brad Appleton said in the press release. "The new Lucky 77 Casino will offer a more spacious gaming floor, a deli, a smoke shop, and other amenities. It will be a contemporary, comfortable gaming environment, and a nice community investment in Walthill—of which we’re proud to be part."

Via email, Blackbird Bend Casino Director of Marketing Mike Krysl confirmed the number of games at Lucky 77 will almost double and slots will be added. "We will see what new games might hit the market in the next few months prior to opening," he said.

As for sports betting, Krysl said there are no plans to offer gamblers that option at this time. However, he did say there will be: "a full-fledged Player Services window along with kiosks."

Per the release, Lucky 77 has been in Walthill since 2005. Blackbird Bend Corporation manages that gaming center as well as the casino near Onawa, Iowa. The casino also operates an Events Center for concerts and other entertainment as well as private functions.

In November 2020, Nebraska voters approved a trio of ballot initiatives that allowed casinos at the state's six licensed horse tracks. Sports wagering was included in the three constitutional amendments but since Nebraska does not allow online and mobile wagering, legal sports gambling in the state can’t begin until the so-called "racinos" are approved by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, likely sometime later this year. Ho-Chunk was a major backer of the ballot measures and has since become the frontrunner in the casino-development race.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

