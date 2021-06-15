California celebrates reopening as many pandemic rules end

The Democratic governor pointed to the more than 40 million doses of vaccine administered — to more than 70% of the state’s adults — and the resulting plunge in cases as the reason for the reopening. California currently has one of the nation's lowest infection rates, below 1%.

The reopening doesn’t necessarily mean people will immediately flock to places and events they once packed or that businesses will opt to return to full capacity.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city’s landmark cable cars will start running again in August, after being halted at the start of the pandemic. Across the street from the cable car stop in Fisherman's Wharf at the Buena Vista cafe, manager Larry Silva said he wished they would restart sooner, “but that's what we get."

The cafe famous for its Irish Coffee gets most of its business from tourists riding the iconic trolleys that stop outside. It reopened its bar Tuesday for the first time in 15 months. In pre-pandemic time the bar sold 2,000 Irish coffees a day, Silva said.

“I’m looking forward to a really strong summer, and to seeing more outside tourists,” he said.

Tourism was among the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, and businesses want to make up for lost time.