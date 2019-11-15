Cargill, DSM ramp up production of new sugar substitute

For many, the appeal of a stevia sweetener is that it's natural. Cargill's bestselling sugar alternative, Truvia, is made from stevia and a testament to the popularity of nature-derived products.

The EverSweet process has raised questions among some consumers concerned about genetically-modified organisms, or GMOs. The process adds a GMO yeast to a fermentation tank where it helps convert simple sugars into Reb M and Reb D. The labeling of EverSweet as genetically-modified is likely to vary by country.

But Cargill and DSM say food and beverage companies are enthusiastic about the new sweetener.

EverSweet is being tested in more than 300 products currently. Some are expected to hit store shelves in the U.S. and Mexico in the next year, said Andy Ohmes, head of Cargill's global high-intensity sweeteners.

"Some customers have already tested their end-products with consumers in consumer trials and reported back to us good feedback as well," Ohmes said in an e-mail.