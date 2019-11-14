Carla Fried: Fewer homebuyers stuck paying above the asking price

For homebuyers and sellers, the original list price is the conversation starter, yet rarely the final word - only about 15% of homes in the largest metro areas sold for the seller's original asking price during 2019's second quarter, according to real estate data firm CoreLogic.

Discounted sale prices occurred on 61% of homes sold, CoreLogic reported, up from 57% in late 2018.

Tight markets subject to bidding wars and sale prices above the ask, of course, get the most attention these days. And those conditions continue, to varying degrees, in San Francisco. Seattle, Minneapolis, Denver, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington D.C., according to CoreLogic data.

But sale prices below the list price were common in Miami (80% of sales below list), Chicago and Houston (70%) and other major markets. Buyers and sellers need to be aware of the new reality.

Another real estate company, Knock.com, which helps people buy and sell with bridge financing, expects discounts to list price to increase in 2019's fourth quarter. Two in three home sales in the quarter will come in below the list price, and the average discount will be near 4%, Knock estimates.