Pelosi, Black Caucus put pressure on Biden to halt evictions

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio., the chairwoman of the influential Congressional Black Caucus, said the group has been in talks with the White House.

“Thousands of Black families and children could lose the roof over their heads at a time when the deadly pandemic is surging once again,” she said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the ban in place as part of the COVID-19 response when jobs shifted and many workers lost income. The ban was intended to hold back the spread of the virus among people put out on the streets and into shelters.

Late last week, Biden announced he was allowing the ban to expire, rather than challenge the Supreme Court which signaled it would not allow the moratorium to be extended unless Congress stepped in with legislation.

Democratic lawmakers said they were caught by surprise by Biden's decision on Thursday, days before the moratorium was set to expire, creating frustration and anger and exposing a rare rift with the administration.