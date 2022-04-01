Chamber eyes 'big moves' to transform Omaha's urban core

Omaha Chamber's 11 'big moves'

Project NExT

A multibillion-dollar program, Project NExT will combine a state-of-the-art teaching hospital and federally funded spaces designed to enhance the nation’s response to a host of different hazards.

Saddle Creek LID

If UNMC’s administrative center and Project NExT move forward as planned, both will be cut off from the main university campus by Saddle Creek Road. The strategic plan proposes a landscaped bridge that would allow pedestrians to move between both locations, while also acting as an added outdoor green space.

Library and First Block Redevelopment

As announced in January, the downtown W. Dale Clark Library will be demolished and its public services moved about five blocks to the south to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

Streetcar

As it's currently planned, the streetcar system will operate along a 3-mile route using Farnam and Harney streets from 10th to 42nd street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass.

Civic Auditorium Site Redevelopment

City officials announced in May that the city had signed an agreement to sell the property near 17th Street and Capitol Avenue to a development team led by White Lotus Group. Civic Corner has plans for 20 to 25 town houses and about 400 rental units.

I-480 LID

Similar to the LID proposed over Saddle Creek Road, the chamber proposes a land bridge over Interstate 480 near Midtown Crossing.

19th and 20th Streets Ramp Removal

The 19th and 20th Street I-480 off-ramp was built to provide quick access to the Civic Auditorium and is now considered underutilized. The strategic plan calls for eliminating the ramp to make way for three blocks of new development.

30th Street Ramp Removal

The I-480 and North Freeway interchange was originally constructed with bridges and ramps leading to the west for a future West Expressway, which was never built. The strategic plan proposes removing the ramps, which would free up about six blocks of land.

Missouri River Bike/Pedestrian/Transit Bridge

The strategic plan calls for a pedestrian and public transit bridge constructed over the Missouri River, immediately to the south of the I-480 bridge.

Dodge Park Redevelopment Site

A new walkable, pedestrian-oriented neighborhood is envisioned for the site of the Council Bluffs-owned golf course.

I-480 Freeway Retrofit

As the lifespan of the existing elevated east-west leg of the I-480 freeway nears its limits, the strategic plan suggests constructing a multi-way boulevard or a one-way couplet. Both are intended to maintain existing traffic volumes while creating opportunities for new development and increased property values.