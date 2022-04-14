Chip shortages likely to vex automakers and steelmakers for forseeable future, CEO says

EAST CHICAGO — Global semiconductor shortages have idled auto plants, made some cars hard to come by and left dealership lots sometimes shockingly bare.

North America lost the production of an estimated 2.3 million vehicles last year due to the repeated plant shutdowns, including to the Chicago Assembly Plant, Chicago Stamping Plant and Lear seat factory in Hammond.

AutoForecast Solutions estimates the production of 10.5 million new vehicles worldwide was lost last year and global production will be down at least 1.4 million units this year. It's affected local steel mills that count automakers as some of their largest customers.

Carmaker's chip shortage situation has been improving but isn't likely to end anytime soon, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said while touring Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago this week.

"They are not totally down or too weak but they could be doing better if they had made a few decisions in the past regarding microchips," he said. "That being said, they are trying to fix it."

The automotive business, long served by Northwest Indiana's lakefront steel mills, is down because of supply chain vexations but has not completely fallen off a cliff, Goncalves said.

"We're happy with the tonnage that we're selling them," he said. "We could sell a lot more, that's for sure. They will have this chip issue for a while. They are getting better? Yes. They are getting much better? No. But they are paying the price of their own decisions of the past."

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting supply chain shortages have changed the way auto manufacturing is done, leading Cleveland-Cliffs to reevaluate how it fills orders, Goncalves said.

"The just-in-time thing is gone," he said. "If you tell me I need 10 pieces of this and I produce 10 and you take eight, next week I'll produce eight, not 10. I won't produce 10 again unless I'm stupid, and that's a thing I'm not. We are now making our own decisions. It's okay for us and now we're waiting for them to get better."

No one knows how long it will take for the chip shortages to be rectified, given that the chips automakers use for rearview cameras, lane assist and many other high-tech features have grown increasingly common. Some analysts have predicted the problem will run through at least next year.

"They are continuing to work hard to get this thing back into good shape," he said. "The beautiful thing is we're so much bigger than anyone else in automotive is we're going to benefit from any small increment in improvement there."

Cleveland-Cliffs brought in $20.7 billion in revenue last year.

"By any stretch, we're a big company," he said. "We have to focus on big customers because we're a big company. We can't take care of the little guy. It's not because we don't want to. It's because it's impossible with the scale of things. Now we're focusing on bigger clients and bigger clients are taking care of small clients. It works a lot better."

The local mills continue to serve all the major automakers, Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor Works Environmental Manager Tom Barnett said.

"The cold-rolled steel goes into bus panels, refrigerators, microwaves, tubular steel — even in the Ford F150, they're aluminum, but the frame is tubular steel," he said. "We sell to Ford a lot of that steel. There's a lot of parts like fender that no one else can make. Cleveland-Cliffs is practically the only one who can make it in the U.S."

Cleveland-Cliffs supplies the domestic automakers, the foreign automakers with U.S. plants and new automakers like Tesla.

"I don't think there's an automaker in the United States that we don't supply," he said. "We supply everybody. Whirlpool, we're a big supplier. Chances are if you've got a refrigerator or a car, it's got our steel in it."

