Column: Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson's death comes at a time of transition

And the system is planning to open its own medical school next year in Pasadena, waiving all tuition for the first five classes of students.

The medical school plan "suggests how well they're doing," says Anthony Wright, executive director of the consumer group Health Access California. "They're looking not just at next year's returns, but at educating future generations. But as much as that is probably a very good investment in the future of California's healthcare system, it's also fair for the people who've been paying premiums to Kaiser to say, where does that money come from?"

Tyson's own compensation, which reached $16 million in 2017, the latest year reported, became a flashpoint in the recent labor conflict with the SEIU-UHW, which had threatened to call some 37,000 members out on strike if a contract had not been reached by Oct. 1. A tentative contract was reached on Sept. 25, covering 85,000 employees.

During the contract negotiations, the UHW weighed Tyson's pay against what it said was Kaiser's relatively low level of enrollment of low-income Medi-Cal members compared with other nonprofit hospital groups. Kaiser disputed the union's statistics.